09/09/2024 - 07:30

Press release

Paris, 9 September 2024

Exail Technologies announces a new commercial success in land defense for its inertial navigation systems. The contract covers the supply of a few dozens of Advans Vega inertial navigation systems, the most accurate in the Advans range, dedicated to land defense. They will be integrated into mobile surveillance systems for a Northern European country.

This sale reinforces the positive momentum started by Exail's navigation systems in the land defense sector, with several significant contracts signed since the beginning of the year. Last March, the Group won the largest order in its history, with almost 1,000 units for the German army. This application should be a significant growth driver this year and in the years to come.

The company thus achieved in a good sales performance over the summer, notably with the €60 million order signed in July for K-STER submarine drones.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com