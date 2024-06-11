11/06/2024 - 08:30

Exail Technologies is pleased to announce today its entry into the Euronext Tech Leaders index, which brings together more than 110 high-growth and leading Tech companies listed on Euronext's markets (Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris). Exail Technologies thus joins the forty French companies selected for this index.

The company's entry into this segment marks the recognition of Exail's leading position in its high-tech activities. Formed a little over a year ago through the combination of the former ECA and iXblue companies, Exail Technologies positions itself as a leading player in the fields of navigation and autonomous robotics. The significant investments in R&D made over the past 10 years have enabled the group to build a strong growth trajectory in revenue, which continued in 2023 (+16% growth[1]).

As an Euronext Tech Leader, Exail Technologies gains access to an extensive range of services developed by Euronext and its partners. For example, the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative provides access to a rich ecosystem dedicated to the Tech sector, including a broad base of international investors.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

[1] Revenue growth vs 2022 on a equivalent scope