31/01/2024 - 17:45

Press release

Paris, 31 January 2024

Following an international tender for a defense application, Exail Technologies has won a €28 million contract to supply a drone system to the United Arab Emirates Navy. The program should start as early as February and generate revenues in 2024[1]. It is scheduled over 3 years.

Pending customer's agreement, further information on the scope of the contract may be provided at a later date.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

[1] As the contract was signed at the end of December 2023, it will be included in order intake of 2023.