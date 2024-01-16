16/01/2024 - 18:00

Paris, 16 January 2024

New order for a DriX drone for a global player in hydrography

Exail Technologies announces that it has won a new order for its DriX autonomous surface drone for civil hydrography applications. The client is an Australian-based player specializing in maritime data collection that operates several vessels in different continents. After a first order for a DriX drone in the 1st half of 2023, it is now equipping itself with a second DriX in order to multiply the operational capabilities of its vessels.

This sale once again illustrates the structural trend for the adoption of drones to carry out missions in addition to or as a replacement for ships. The customer explains that "autonomous surface drones offer the possibility of providing large amounts of data with low HSE risk at a potentially lower price than traditional operations. At a minimum, they should serve as a force multiplier for conventional survey operations. »

This use of the DriX drone was recently highlighted by another client, one of the world leaders, which shared the results of a multi-drone operation off the coast of Australia: link to the video. During this 28-day and 18,000 km mission, the two deployed DriX drones collected 58% of the data for only 4% of the CO2 emissions. Without the use of these two surface drones, the mission would have lasted 73 days instead of 28 and would have emitted 150% more CO2 emissions, with a significantly higher operating cost.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

