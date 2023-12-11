11/12/2023 - 08:00

Paris, 11 December 2023

Exail Technologies announces that it has been won a new contract representing a few millions of euros for a land mine-clearance application for the French forces. With its expertise in remote drone operations and mine clearance, Exail has been selected to “dronize” a demining vehicle in order to make it remotely operable. This is the continuation of a program that the group has been working on for several years and which is accelerating in the current geopolitical context. The delivery of the various systems is expected to take place gradually until 2026.

This new contract illustrates the dynamic sales of Exail's products and equipment for Land Defense. Since September, the group has received new orders for navigation systems from the Advans range, dedicated to land defence. The order book for these applications has grown strongly in recent years, thanks to the combined effects of a strong market and gains in market share.

This new success demonstrates the company's ability to generate revenue at every stage of the value chain. The group is thus gaining momentum in applications related to those where Exail is recognized as a leader, by applying the same equipment and technologies to new markets.

