Exail announces the opening of a new commercial and client support office in Norway, that will strengthen the company's growth in the Scandinavian region, both in the Defense and Civil markets.

Exail has been working with Scandinavian clients for several years and developed its business in the region thanks to the high-quality of its navigation systems, leading to the award of several major contracts in naval defense. This includes the sale of Inertial Navigation Systems for Norway's U212 submarines and Coast-Guard vessels, Finland's Multi-role corvettes, as well as Sweden A19 and A26 submarines.

Exail has also established strong partnerships with civilian Scandinavian companies such as Teledyne Gavia, Nortek and RTS, who are continuously looking for better inertial navigation systems and acoustic positioning products to improve the efficiency of their maritime operations.

Overall, the revenue growth has significantly accelerated in the past years in the region, from a few millions of euros to reach around 10 M€ revenues annually. With this new implantation, Exail aims at reinforcing this trend and capturing a growing share of the large market of naval and maritime operations in Scandinavia.

