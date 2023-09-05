05/09/2023 - 07:00

Press release

Paris, 5 September 2023

Exail announces a major order in the civil sector for maritime operations. The customer, a global player in the sector operating on 5 continents, has ordered 100 latest-generation Octans gyrocompasses from Exail to modernize its fleet of ships. This contract represents the largest order ever won by the group in the field of maritime operations. The systems will be delivered in 2024 and will generate a few million euros in revenue.

Based on Exail's advanced FOG (Fiber-Optic Gyroscope) technology, the Octans gyrocompass is one of the Group's flagship products for surface navigation, already chosen in the 1st half of 2023 by the US Coast Guards to modernize part of their fleet. This latest success is a strong vote of confidence in the quality of Exail's products and reinforces the year's excellent sales performance in the civil maritime sector.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com