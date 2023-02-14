14/02/2023 - 17:40

Press release

Paris, 14 February 2023

Technological leadership generating strong growth in orders

Exail Technologies (new name of Groupe Gorgé since the end of 2022) has recorded a record volume of order intake in the fourth quarter 2022 for navigation and positioning products. These activities, integrated since the end of September with the acquisition of iXblue, have generated annual revenues of around €100 million, part of which will be consolidated as of 2022. They should experience strong growth in 2023.

The unrivalled performance of Exail Technologies' navigation and positioning products has enabled the company to continue its strong growth trajectory with orders of nearly €50 million in Q4 2022, up 60% compared to the same period in 2021[1]. This performance is currently mainly driven by the maritime sector, for both civil and defense customers, with a dynamic of growing sectors in which the company is gaining market share. Successes in the last quarter include, for example, winning a competition to equip the new frigates of one of the main European navies, against major international defense groups, as well as successes in the defense field for land vehicles.

These activities mainly involve the sale of inertial navigation systems (INS), which measure the position, orientation and velocity of a vehicle very precisely without external assistance (i.e. without using GPS). Thanks to continuous R&D efforts since the 80's, the company benefits today from a technological and industrial leadership and offers the most performing and reliable inertial systems on the market. Other complementary positioning products are commercialized by the group in this field, such as acoustic positioning systems, which are also engaged in a strong growth dynamic.

New R&D developments that expand the potential of our products

Continued R&D efforts, supported by a team of over 120 researchers and engineers in this field, are pushing the current limits of our navigation and positioning systems. These innovations are made possible thanks to the vertical integration of our businesses, from the production of the special optical fiber, to the fiber optic gyroscope, to the inertial navigation system unit and until the processing of navigation data.

Exail is pursuing three major areas of improvement in its navigation and positioning systems: compactness, resistance to harsh environments and power consumption, while maintaining high-end precision and reliability.

In the longer term, the group is working on disruptive innovations whose impact could be transformative for our customers. For example, at the end of 2022, Exail reached a first milestone in the development of an inertial unit using quantum technology, in partnership with the iXAtom research laboratory. The results of this first step were published last November in the journal Science Advances (link to the dedicated press release.

Major prospects thanks to the deployment of our solutions for new applications

These new developments are enabling the group to open up new applications and penetrate new markets with an attractive offer in terms of performance and price. This is the case, for example, in the field of New Space, which represents a small share of the company's revenues today but whose rapid growth holds great potential. The high level of performance and reliability required for this application makes the company one of the few players on the market capable of addressing it.

In this field, Exail presented in 2022 its new space gyroscope Astrix-NS, compact, developed and qualified for space environments and resistant to radiation. This product is particularly well suited for telecommunication or Earth observation satellites and can be deployed in large volumes for satellite constellations.

Exail also deploys its solutions for land-based applications where the company's value proposition competes with alternative or historical technological solutions. This concerns both the defense sector (land forces), for which orders are already accelerating, and the civil sector (railway networks, underground engineering works).

All these new applications significantly expand the addressable market of Exail Technologies for its navigation and positioning systems, which represents several hundred million euros per year in all markets combined.

These various commercial, industrial and technological successes confirm the strong growth trajectory initiated by the recently acquired navigation and positioning activities. They will enable to generate strong revenue growth in the short term and to support the medium-term development potential, in particular through the development of new applications to complement our current markets.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Press contact

Manon Clairet

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Due to the seasonal nature of order intake, the fourth quarter is the most important of the year.