ENERTIME (FR0011915339 - ALENE), a French “CleanTech” company serving industrial energy efficiency and geothermal energy generation, announces that it has submitted a new application for the installation of an ORC system on an industrial site in France, as part of the "Decarbonation of Industry" call for projects by French ADEME. The call launched on March 11, 2021 (DECARB IND)particularly focuses on the decarbonization of processes and utilities through energy efficiency in industry. The first phase of this call for projects closes on May 17, 2021 (the second phase runs until October 14, 2021).

This funding scheme is managed by ADEME and is a part of the French government's plan to relaunch the French economy (Relance France) and to decarbonize the industry. This new project, located in the Hauts-de-France region, will be an addition to the three other projects currently under development (see the communication of 18 December 2020 French version only).

These four projects represent a total capacity of approximately 11 MW and cover various industrial fields that are promising for the ORC technology: glassmaking, natural gas compression station, metal recycling furnace and electrometallurgy furnace. Each project represents a global investment of €2.5 to €4 m/MW.

The company is also discussing the sale of two ORC machines to energy service companies for Projects that were selected in the October 2020 IndusEE call for projects.

Additional projects are also being studied for submission to ADEME's aid mechanisms. They are particularly planned for the second phase of the DECARB IND call for projects open until October 14, 2021, and to the “Agence des Services de Paiement (ASP)” for projects with a total cost of less than €3 m.

Gilles David, CEO of ENERTIME, says: "Our offered service initiated in May 2019, which resulted in the creation of Energie Circulaire a year later, has allowed us to effectively promote our technology to French manufacturers. This led us not only to bid for ADEME calls for projects as an operator from October 2020 but also to promote relevant ORC projects developed by third parties. Only one year after the creation of Energie Circulaire and despite the Covid 19 pandemic, the strategy has been a success in France and soon will have an international success. "



MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE DECARB IND CALL FOR PROJECTS

The France Recovery Plan aims to accelerate the ecological transition of the French economy and its manufacturing sector. The French government has allocated €1.2 billion in subsidies from now until 2022 to improve energy efficiency, change the manufacturing processes and to decarbonize heat production in French industry. The DECARB IND call for projects is launched by ADEME as part of this Plan. Information is available on the ADEME website at the following address:

https://www.ademe.fr/decarbonation-lindustrie



ABOUT ENERTIME

Created in 2008, ENERTIME designs, develops and implements thermodynamic machines and turbomachines for industrial energy efficiency and decentralized renewable energy production.

With a portfolio of diversified proprietary technologies and multidisciplinary technical skills, ENERTIME supports its customers and industrial partners in the implementation of complex industrial solutions for the production of thermal or electrical energy. ENERTIME's ORC machines convert heat into electricity, and its Heat Pumps produce high temperature heat with lower temperature heat and electricity. Gas expansion turbines recover the lost energy in gas distribution networks to produce electricity and cooling. In the ORC market, ENERTIME is one of the four main players worldwide and the only French company that fully masters this technology for machines capable of producing high powers. (1 MW and more).

Based in Great Paris Region, ENERTIME has 35 employees including 16 engineers.

ENERTIME is listed on the Euronext Growth market. ISIN: FR0011915339 - Mnémo : ALENE. More information is available at www.enertime.com.



CONTACTS

ENERTIME

Gilles DAVID – CEO - [email protected]

Sophie DUGUE- Office Manager - [email protected]

