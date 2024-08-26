26/08/2024 - 17:45

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 29 July 2024 to 25 August 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

(€) 29/07/2024 stock exchange Purchase 8,814 1.988 1.964 2.025 30/07/2024 stock exchange Purchase 7,666 1.987 1.984 1.990 31/07/2024 stock exchange Purchase 17,268 1.995 1.990 1.998 01/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 7,195 2.018 2.000 2.030 02/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 6,929 1.948 1.898 1.986 05/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 7,905 1.952 1.920 2.005 06/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 5,930 1.939 1.908 1.958 07/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 9,342 1.999 1.964 2.015 08/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 9,345 2.029 2.000 2.045 09/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 9,346 2.106 2.095 2.115 12/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 7,927 2.130 2.120 2.140 13/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 6,815 2.103 2.060 2.145 14/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 4,807 2.006 1.978 2.065 15/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 10,000 2.060 2.020 2.095 16/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 187,801 2.081 2.080 2.100 19/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 5,647 2.097 2.070 2.100 20/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 10,000 2.093 2.080 2.100 21/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 9,742 2.093 2.075 2.100 22/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 10,000 2.090 2.080 2.095 23/08/2024 stock exchange Purchase 10,000 2.084 2.065 2.100 Total 352,479



On 26 August 2024, Econocom Group SE held 7,647,360 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 4.27% of the firm's securities.

