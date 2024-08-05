05/08/2024 - 08:15

The Board of Directors of Econocom Group SE has decided to convene a Special General Meeting to be held on 10 September 2024 at 3:30 pm, at the headquarters Place du Champ de Mars 5, 1050 Brussels.

This Special General Meeting will vote particularly on the authorization to grant a maximum of 3,150,000 free shares under an incentive plan in the form of a free share incentive plan, and, where appropriate, to grant an equivalent incentive plan in cash, to executives and employees of the Company or Group companies.

In order to participate in the Special General Meeting, the Company's shareholders must comply with articles 28 and 29 of the Company's articles of association and fulfil the formalities described in the convening notice.

The convening notice, all information and the documents in relation to the Special General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.



The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

