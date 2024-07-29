29/07/2024 - 18:30

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 25 July 2024 to 26 July 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 25/07/2024 stock exchange Purchase 8,923 2.133 2.100 2.150 26/07/2024 stock exchange Purchase 5,673 2.073 2.040 2.120 Total 14,596



On 29 July 2024, Econocom Group SE held 7,294,881 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 4.07% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

