21/05/2024 - 17:45

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

21 May 2024



TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION



Publication issued in application of article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 (the “Law”) pertaining to the disclosure of major holdings in issuers the shares of which are admitted to trading on a regulated market and which contain various provisions.

On 17 May 2024, in application of the provisions of the Law, Econocom Group SE (the “Company”) received a joint notification of the crossing of a threshold from Mr Jean-Louis Bouchard, Econocom International BV and Econocom Group SE following the acquisition of treasury shares by the latter.

It is recalled that Econocom Group SE is controlled by Econocom International BV, which is itself controlled by Mr Jean-Louis Bouchard.

This notification informs the Company that on 16 May 2024, Econocom International BV, jointly with the Company, crossed upwards the threshold of 65% of the voting rights attached to the Company's shares.

As of 16 May 2024, Mr Jean-Louis Bouchard, Econocom International BV, Econocom Group SE held together 155,580,472 voting rights (of which 148,676,742 for Econocom International BV and 6,903,730 for the Company) of the 239,234,205 voting rights attached to the Company's shares (denominator), i.e. 65.03% of the voting rights of the Company.

All press releases concerning the notifications of thresholds crossing by shareholders are published in the “Regulated Information – Shareholders' Statements” section of the Finance Econocom website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)



