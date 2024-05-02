02/05/2024 - 17:45

2 May 2024

Payment schedule

for the redemption of issue premium

of EUR 0.16 per share

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 2 April 2024 has approved the redemption of issue premium treated as paid-up capital, for an amount of EUR 0.16 per share.

In accordance with Article 7:209 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the detachment of the coupon entitling to the redemption of the issue premium takes place as of at least a two-month period following the publication of the decision of the General Meeting in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 28 June 2024.

The record-date is set for 1st July 2024.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 2 July 2024.

The redemption will be carried by the paying agent Euroclear Belgium.

