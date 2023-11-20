Press release
REGULATED INFORMATION
20 November 2023
Treasury shares
As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out. from 13 November 2023 to 17 November 2023, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:
|Date
|Negotiation method
|Transactions
|Quantities
|Average
price
(€)
|Minimum
price
(€)
|Maximum
price
(€)
|13/11/2023
|stock exchange
|Purchase
|22,799
|2.259
|2.215
|2.280
|14/11/2023
|stock exchange
|Purchase
|28,151
|2.292
|2.260
|2.320
|15/11/2023
|stock exchange
|Purchase
|528,978
|2.407
|2.305
|2.475
|16/11/2023
|stock exchange
|Purchase
|30,446
|2.427
|2.410
|2.440
|17/11/2023
|stock exchange
|Purchase
|19,932
|2.517
|2.470
|2.535
|Total
|630,306
On 20 November 2023, Econocom Group SE held 5,610,193 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 3.13% of the firm's securities.
