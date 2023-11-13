 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out. from 6 November 2023 to 13 November 2023, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average
price
(€)		 Minimum
price
(€)		 Maximum
price
(€)
06/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase  350,623 2.291  2.260  2.330
07/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase  15,660 2.286  2.265  2.320
08/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase  30,946 2.299  2.250  2.325
09/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase  28,703 2.336  2.305  2.355
10/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase  330,918 2.289  2.255  2.310
Total      756,850      

On 13 November 2023, Econocom Group SE held 4,979,887 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 2.78% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

