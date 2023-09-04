04/09/2023 - 17:45

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

4 September 2023

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 28 August 2023 to 3 September 2023. the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 28/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 534,280 2.720 2.700 2.775 28/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 94,371 2.759 2.715 2.770 29/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 38,495 2.775 2.750 2.820 29/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 17,615 2.787 2.750 2.815 30/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 111,095 2.805 2.785 2.840 30/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 23,512 2.811 2.790 2.840 31/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 20,443 2.808 2.790 2.820 31/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 2,873 2.800 2.785 2.800 01/09/2023 stock exchange Purchase 33,588 2.821 2.780 2.835 01/09/2023 stock exchange Purchase 16,040 2.828 2.785 2.840 Total 892,302

On 4 September 2023, Econocom Group SE held 2,450,702 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 1.37% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes

