As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 21 August 2023 to 27 August 2023, the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

(€) 21/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 38,550 2.743 2.710 2.760 21/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 117,496 2.748 2.710 2.755 22/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 34,373 2.763 2.750 2.775 22/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 8,879 2.759 2.750 2.770 23/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 41,780 2.745 2.725 2.770 23/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 31,423 2.740 2.725 2.756 24/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 56,741 2.738 2.705 2.765 24/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 28,679 2.721 2.700 2.760 25/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 11,949 2.718 2.710 2.720 25/08/2023 stock exchange Purchase 39,819 2.726 2.710 2.740 Total 409,689

On 28 August 2023, Econocom Group SE held 1,558,400 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179 045 899 securities issued, amounting to 0,87% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

