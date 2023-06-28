28/06/2023 - 17:45

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

28 June 2023

PRESS RELEASE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND THE DENOMINATOR

Publication pursuant to Article 15, §1st of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions. This publication follows the company's Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2023, at which 43,884,081 treasury shares were cancelled.

Econocom Group cancelled 43,884,081 treasury shares, bringing its share capital to EUR 23,731,026.74, represented by 179,045,899 shares.

The total number of shares carrying voting rights is 179,045,899.

The total number of existing single voting rights is 118,844,793, the total number of existing double voting rights is 60,201,106 and therefore the total number of existing voting rights is 239,247,005 (the denominator).

On 28 June 2023, Econocom Group holds 900,000 treasury shares, the voting rights of which are legally suspended.

Several stock option and free share plans have been set up for Group employees and managers. On 28 June 2023, the Group's commitments under these plans amount to 1,200,000 free shares, 550,000 stock options and 175,000 shares subscription options, giving right to a maximum total number of 2,010,000 shares, of which 260,000 new shares with voting rights. These plans are conditional on the achievement of individual and collective, internal and/or external objectives. At the Ordinary General Meeting of 18 May 2021, a free share plan of 4,000,000 shares was voted, of which 3,200,000 shares have not yet been assigned.

The company has not included in its articles of association any additional thresholds on top of those required by law.

In accordance with the law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website. (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact:

info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00