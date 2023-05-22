22/05/2023 - 17:45

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

22 May 2023

Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 22 June 2023

On 12 May 2023, the Board of Directors of Econocom Group SE has proposed :

(i) to cancel 43,884,081 own shares held by the Company and, consequently, to cancel the unavailable reserve referred to in Article 7:217, §2 of the Code on companies and associations, in relation to the cancelled own shares as well as to amend Article 5 of the Articles of Association, to reflect the number of shares issued by the Company ;

(ii) to amend Article 12 of the Articles of Association, as to:

provide the possibility for the Board of Directors to be authorised by the General Meeting to cancel own shares; and

to renew the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, for a three years period, to acquire, in accordance with the legal provisions, own shares or profit sharing rights, by way of purchase or exchange, in order to avoid serious and imminent harm to the company;

(iii) to grant the Board of Directors, an authorisation, without time limitation, to cancel own shares and consequently to amend the Articles of Association, in order to reflect the number of shares issued by the Company.

An Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 22 June 2023, is convened to vote on these proposals.

The notice of meeting is being published in the press and on the Company's website as of 22 May 2023.

All information and documents in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.

