The annual Ordinary General Meeting of Econocom Group SE will be held on 31 March 2023 to approve the financial statements for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2022.

It is further proposed to renew the mandate of Mr Bruno Grossi as Director and to appoint Mr Angel Benguigui Diaz as Director. These mandates would be conferred for a term of four years ending at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2027.

In addition, the General Meeting shall decide on the confirmation of Ms Samira Draoua's mandate as Director of the Company, co-opted by the Board of Directors in replacement of a resigning Director, for the remaining term of the latter's mandate, i.e. until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026.

Furthermore, the General Assembly shall decide on the approval of change of control clauses in loan agreements of Schuldscheindarlehen type.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that shall follow this Annual Ordinary General Meeting, to proceed with a reimbursement of the issue premium, considered as paid-up capital, for an amount of 0.16 euro per outstanding share.

The coupon detachment entitling to the reimbursement of the issue premium will take place at the end of a two-month period starting on the date of publication of this resolution in the Belgian State Gazette. The exact dates of detachment and payment of the coupon will be specified in a future press release.

All information and documents in relation to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact :

info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00