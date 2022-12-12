Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  ECONOCOM company press release from 12/12/2022

  12/12/2022 - 17:45

ECONOCOM: REGULATED INFORMATION: TREASURY SHARES

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 5 December 2022 to 11 December 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average
price
(€)		 Minimum
price
(€)		 Maximum
price
(€)
05/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 6,703 2.8967 2.8400 2.9550
06/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 9,174 2.8428 2.7900 2.9600
07/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 9,800 2.8493 2.7650 2.8900
08/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 9,500 2.8099 2.7650 2.8500
09/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 9,900 2.9155 2.8150 2.9450
Total     40,889      

On 12 December 2022, Econocom Group SE held 37,241,361 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.71% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 44,024,064 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.75% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		 FOR MORE INFORMATION
