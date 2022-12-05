Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  ECONOCOM company press release from 05/12/2022

  05/12/2022 - 18:45

ECONOCOM : Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023

 

 

Econocom is pleased to inform the financial community that its financial calendar for the year 2023 is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar

 

 

EVENT DATE
Annual Results 2022 14/02/2023, after market close
Annual General Meeting 31/03/2023
Q1 2023 Revenue 17/04/2023, after market close
Half-Year Results 2023 25/07/2023, after market close
Q3 2023 Revenue 19/10/2023, after market close

 

 

Next publication: Annual Results 2022, 14 February 2023 after market close

Next event: Analysts Meeting, 16 February 2023

 

ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		 FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on LinkedIn  and Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
benjamin.pehau@econocom.com
Financial communication agency contact :
 info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00
