Financial Calendar 2023
Econocom is pleased to inform the financial community that its financial calendar for the year 2023 is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar
|EVENT
|DATE
|Annual Results 2022
|14/02/2023, after market close
|Annual General Meeting
|31/03/2023
|Q1 2023 Revenue
|17/04/2023, after market close
|Half-Year Results 2023
|25/07/2023, after market close
|Q3 2023 Revenue
|19/10/2023, after market close
Next publication: Annual Results 2022, 14 February 2023 after market close
Next event: Analysts Meeting, 16 February 2023
|ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.
