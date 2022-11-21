21/11/2022 - 17:45

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 14 November 2022 to 20 November 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 16/11/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 11,206 2.9077 2.8350 2.9400 17/11/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 13,917 3.0554 2.9450 3.0950 18/11/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 13,479 3.0341 3.0100 3.0600 Total 38,602

On 21 November 2022, Econocom Group SE held 37,110,224 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.65% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 43,892,927 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.69% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.