29/09/2022 - 17:45

Publication date of Q3 2022 revenue advanced

Econocom informs the financial community that the press release date relating to revenue as of 30 September, 2022, initially scheduled for 31 October after the close of trading, has been brought forward to 14 October prior to the opening of trading.

This date advancement is part of the Group's ongoing policy to reduce lead-time required to produce financial information and to increase the transparency of its financial communications.

The full financial calendar of the Econocom Group is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar

Next publication: revenue as of 30 September 2022 on 14 October 2022