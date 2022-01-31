31/01/2022 - 20:05

PRESS RELEASE RELATING TO DENOMINATOR

Publication released in accordance with Article 15, §1 of the act of 2 May 2007 (the "Act") on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies (Loi relative à la publicité des participations importantes dans des émetteurs dont les actions sont admises à la négociation sur un marché réglementé et portant des dispositions diverses / Wet op de openbaarmaking van belangrijke deelnemingen in emittenten waarvan aandelen zijn toegelaten tot de verhandeling op een gereglementeerde markt en houdende diverse bepalingen).

Econocom Group's share capital amounts to EUR 23,731,026.74 and is represented by 222,929,980 shares following the capital increase of January 24, 2022 of 648,000 new shares related to the exercise of 324,000 warrants of the 2014 stock option plan.

The total number of securities giving the right to vote is 222,929,980.

The total number of existing single voting rights is 162,728,874, the total number of existing double voting rights is 60.201.106, consequently the total number of existing voting rights is 283,131,086 (the denominator). This denominator is applicable from January 24, 2022 onwards.

As of January 31, 2022, the company Econocom Group holds 19,438,183 treasury shares (excluding the liquidity agreement), the voting rights of which are legally suspended.

As of January 31, 2022, indirect subsidiaries of Econocom Group (namely BIS, Bedrijfs Informatie Systemen B.V. and EDFL, Econocom Digital Finance Ltd) hold 17,864,968 Econocom Group shares, the voting rights of which are legally suspended.

Several option and free share plans have been set up for the benefit of staff and the managers of the group. As of January 31, 2022, the commitments of the group under these plans consist of 3,550,000 free shares and 531.800 warrants, entitling to a maximum of 4,523,600 shares, including 973,600 new shares granting voting rights. These plans are subject to the holders reaching of individual and/or collective, internal and/or external targets.

To date, the total number of outstanding bonds convertible or exchangeable in new or existing shares (OCEANE) due in 2023, amounts to 22,189,865. Each bond can be converted into one share of Econocom Group. The conversion may lead, if applicable, to a transfer of treasury shares or an issuance of new shares in favour of the bondholders. If all bonds would be converted into new shares, 22,189,865 new shares granting voting rights would be issued.

In relation to the legal thresholds, the company has not registered additional thresholds in its articles of association.

In accordance with the Act, notifications of major shareholdings, as well as any question relating to the foregoing, must be sent by email to Econocom Group, for the attention of Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin in charge of investor and shareholders relations: [email protected].