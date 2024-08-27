27/08/2024 - 18:00

Lyon, August 27, 2024





Olympique Lyonnais has announced the signing of American midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia FC for 5 seasons, until June 30, 2029. The transfer is worth €6m, plus an additional 10% on any future capital gains.



Trained at FC Dallas, where he began his professional career in MLS, Tanner Tessmann quickly crossed the Atlantic to join Venezia FC in Italy's Serie A. After making 23 appearances in his first year, the American midfielder confirmed his worth over the following two seasons, making a further 76 appearances and proving decisive with 10 goals and 5 assists to his name.

A two-time international, Tanner Tessmann also represented the USA at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Captain of the national team, he played in all 4 of his team's matches, before being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Tanner Tessmann, who becomes the first American in history to wear the club's jersey.