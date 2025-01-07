Paris, January 7th 2025
Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:
- 386,913 shares
- € 128,935.73
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 287
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 230
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 60,253 shares for € 125,703.37
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 34,841 shares for € 73,960.43
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:
- 361,501 shares
- € 179,397.16
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 278
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,739 shares for € 139,484.68
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,706 shares for € 80,023.69
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o