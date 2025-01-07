 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 07/01/2025 - HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

  07/01/2025 - 15:45

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Paris, January 7th 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

- 386,913 shares
- € 128,935.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 287

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 230

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 60,253 shares for € 125,703.37

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 34,841 shares for € 73,960.43

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

- 361,501 shares
- € 179,397.16

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 278

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,739 shares for € 139,484.68

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,706 shares for € 80,023.69

------------------------------------------------------------

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

 o0o

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmdxacpoYmeay3Kdl5xnaGSZam5oxJOVmmPGxpJqk53KcHFnl2tjbZmeZnFqmWhn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (303 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE)