  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 07/01/2025 - DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

  07/01/2025 - 17:00

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 175 873 471
Number of real voting rights 232 151 240
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 244 258 549


For more information:

 
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		  
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices : CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code : FR0010428771
Reuters : EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg : EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services
