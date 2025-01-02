 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 02/01/2025 - GIFT ORBAN TRANSFERS TO HOFFENHEIM

  02/01/2025 - 20:50

GIFT ORBAN TRANSFERS TO HOFFENHEIM

Lyon, January 2, 2025

 

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of striker Gift Orban to German club Hoffenheim. The deal is worth €9m, with a maximum bonus of €3m (of which €1m is guaranteed) and a 7.5% profit-share on any potential future transfer.

Gift Orban, who joined OL from Belgian club La Gantoise last winter, has made 21 appearances for the club in 2024. Scorer of 5 goals, the 22-year-old Nigerian striker distinguished himself at the start of the season with a decisive brace against Strasbourg, giving his team a spectacular 4-3 victory.

In search of a new sporting challenge, and keen to explore new horizons, he has chosen to pursue his career in the Bundesliga, marking a further step in his career after experiences in Norway, Belgium and France.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Gift every success in his new adventure in Germany.

 

