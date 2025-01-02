Lyon, January 2, 2025
Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of striker Gift Orban to German club Hoffenheim. The deal is worth €9m, with a maximum bonus of €3m (of which €1m is guaranteed) and a 7.5% profit-share on any potential future transfer.
Gift Orban, who joined OL from Belgian club La Gantoise last winter, has made 21 appearances for the club in 2024. Scorer of 5 goals, the 22-year-old Nigerian striker distinguished himself at the start of the season with a decisive brace against Strasbourg, giving his team a spectacular 4-3 victory.
In search of a new sporting challenge, and keen to explore new horizons, he has chosen to pursue his career in the Bundesliga, marking a further step in his career after experiences in Norway, Belgium and France.
Olympique Lyonnais wishes Gift every success in his new adventure in Germany.
|EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Leisure services