 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 31/12/2024 - JEFFINHO TRANSFERS TO BOTAFOGO

  31/12/2024 - 18:00

JEFFINHO TRANSFERS TO BOTAFOGO

Lyon, December 31, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the definitive transfer of striker Jeffinho to Brazilian club Botafogo, a member of the Eagle Football group. The deal is worth €5.3m, with a 30% profit-share on any future transfer.

Having joined OL in January 2023, Jeffinho made 21 appearances for Lyon before being loaned out to Botafogo for a year in December 2023. He put in a number of significant performances, scoring five times in 18 games, and played an active role in the Carioca club's historic league and Copa Libertadores double.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Jeffinho every success for the rest of his career.

 
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		  
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Leisure services
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGufYZqaaZeVlXBwk5qal2aVaW2VmGKbbGaYyGRtZsuVap1impdlaMqdZnFqmGds
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (143 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE)