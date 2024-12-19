Lyon, December 19, 2024
The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, has decided to adjourn the Annual General Assembly originally scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to allow for the inclusion of new resolutions on the agenda.
A new General Assembly could be held in February.
