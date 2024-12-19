EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 19/12/2024 - ADJOURNMENT OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF DECEMBER 20, 2024

Lyon, December 19, 2024

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, has decided to adjourn the Annual General Assembly originally scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to allow for the inclusion of new resolutions on the agenda.

A new General Assembly could be held in February.