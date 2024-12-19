 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 19/12/2024 - ADJOURNMENT OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF DECEMBER 20, 2024

  19/12/2024 - 17:20

ADJOURNMENT OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF DECEMBER 20, 2024



Lyon, December 19, 2024

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, has decided to adjourn the Annual General Assembly originally scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to allow for the inclusion of new resolutions on the agenda.

A new General Assembly could be held in February.

 

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		  
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Leisure services
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZpvZZxpkpfKmnGdYcpsZ2qZmmtpw5SUlmeak2OdlZnKbmllmJlimZiWZnFql2ht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (132 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE)