  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 25/11/2024 - PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/24 (FRENCH VERSION)

  25/11/2024 - 17:45

PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/24 (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, November 25, 2024,

Eagle Football Group's Universal Registration Document for the 2023/2024 financial year was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 November 2024 and registered under number D.24-0843. It includes in particular:

  • all the information contained in the 2023/24 annual financial report,
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,
  • the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

The universal registration document is available in the Annual Report section of the company's website at https://finance.eaglefootballgroup.com/.

Copies are also available from the company's head office: 10, avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines Cedex.

 
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		  
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Leisure services
