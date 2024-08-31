EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 31/08/2024 - ARRIVAL OF WILFRIED ZAHA, ON LOAN UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

31/08/2024 - 13:30

Lyon, August 30, 2024,

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of Ivorian international striker Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray on a season-long loan for €3m.

Born in Abidjan in 1992, Wilfried Zaha began his professional career with Crystal Palace in 2010. Renowned for his speed and percussive qualities, he has spent most of his career in London, playing 458 games and scoring 90 goals in 13 seasons, with two loan spells at Manchester United and Cardiff City.

In 2023, the Ivorian striker joined Galatasaray, where he played 43 games and won the Turkish league title last May.

An Ivorian international, Wilfried Zaha also has 31 caps for Les Eléphants, bringing his total to over 550 matches in the French top flight.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the arrival of Wilfried Zaha, a talented and experienced player who will strengthen the attacking sector of the team managed by Pierre Sage.