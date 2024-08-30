EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 30/08/2024 - OREL MANGALA ON LOAN TO EVERTON UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

30/08/2024 - 21:20

Lyon, August 30, 2024,

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan, without option to buy, of Orel Mangala to English club Everton until June 30, 2025.

The 26-year-old Belgian international midfielder, on loan from Nottingham Forest last January, played 13 games in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals in Ligue 1. A permanent transfer this summer, Orel Mangala remains under contract with OL until June 30, 2028.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Orel Mangala a great season in the Premier League.