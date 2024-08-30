Lyon, August 30, 2024,
Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan, without option to buy, of Orel Mangala to English club Everton until June 30, 2025.
The 26-year-old Belgian international midfielder, on loan from Nottingham Forest last January, played 13 games in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals in Ligue 1. A permanent transfer this summer, Orel Mangala remains under contract with OL until June 30, 2028.
Olympique Lyonnais wishes Orel Mangala a great season in the Premier League.
|
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services