22/08/2024 - 21:45

Lyon, August 22, 2024





Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of French U19 international defender Mamadou Sarr to Racing Club de Strasbourg for €10m.

Having joined the OL Academy in 2018, Mamadou Sarr signed his first professional contract in 2022 after winning the Coupe Gambardella and the Euro U17 with the French national team. During his time at the club, the 1.94m defender wore the OL jersey three times before being loaned out to RWD Molenbeek, a club belonging to the Eagle group, for 6 months last January.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to warmly thank Mamadou Sarr for his six years with the club, and wish him every success for the future.