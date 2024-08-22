 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 22/08/2024 - Mamadou Sarr transfers to RC Strasbourg

  22/08/2024 - 21:45

Mamadou Sarr transfers to RC Strasbourg

Lyon, August 22, 2024



Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of French U19 international defender Mamadou Sarr to Racing Club de Strasbourg for €10m.

Having joined the OL Academy in 2018, Mamadou Sarr signed his first professional contract in 2022 after winning the Coupe Gambardella and the Euro U17 with the French national team. During his time at the club, the 1.94m defender wore the OL jersey three times before being loaned out to RWD Molenbeek, a club belonging to the Eagle group, for 6 months last January.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to warmly thank Mamadou Sarr for his six years with the club, and wish him every success for the future.

 



