EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 12/08/2024 - LOAN OF JOHANN LEPENANT TO FC NANTES

12/08/2024 - 08:00

Lyon, August 12, 2024 – 8:00 am



Olympique Lyonnais have announced the loan of midfielder Johann Lepenant to FC Nantes until 30 June 2025. The loan includes an option to buy for €2.5m.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder arrived at OL in the summer of 2022 after five seasons with Stade Malherbe de Caen and made 40 appearances for the club (scoring one goal), including 34 in his first season.

A French U-23 international (6 caps), the Granville native also distinguished himself on Friday 9 August by winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games, alongside Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to wish Johann Lepenant, who is under contract until 30 June 2027, an excellent season.