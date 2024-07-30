30/07/2024 - 19:50

Jake O'Brien's Transfer to Everton

Lyon, July 30, 2024



Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of their Irish international defender Jake O'Brien to the English club Everton. The transfer fee is €19.5 million, with an additional 10% interest on any potential profit from a future transfer.

O'Brien joined Lyon last summer from Crystal Palace following a successful one-year loan at RWD Molenbeek, where he helped the team win the Belgian second division championship. He quickly established himself as a key player in Lyon's defense, making 32 appearances and scoring 5 goals, which made him the club's second-highest scorer this season.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Ireland's national team coach, John O'Shea. O'Brien received his first call-up in late March and made his international debut in June against Hungary, followed by a start against Portugal a few days later.

Highly sought after during this transfer window, the 1.97m defender seized the opportunity to explore the Premier League. Olympique Lyonnais extends their gratitude to Jake O'Brien for his dedication, determination, and professionalism throughout the season and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.