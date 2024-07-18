18/07/2024 - 18:00

Lyon, July 18, 2024 – 6:00 pm



Olympique Lyonnais is proud to announce the return of Georges Mikautadze to his beloved club. The Georgian international striker has signed a 4-year contract, binding him to OL until June 30, 2028. The transfer, agreed with FC Metz, amounts to €18.5m, to which may be added supplements of up to €4.5m, as well as a profit-sharing on any future transfer of up to €1m and 15% on any capital gains generated.

With 29 caps and 13 goals for Georgia, Georges Mikautadze recently made history for his country by reaching the last 16 of the Euro in his first appearance. Despite being eliminated by eventual winners Spain, Mikautadze finished as the competition's top scorer with 3 goals in 4 matches.

Born in the Gerland district in October 2000, Georges Mikautadze proudly wore the OL colors until he was 15, before moving on to Saint-Priest and then FC Metz. With the Lorraine club, he played 64 matches in all competitions, scoring an impressive 38 goals (13 assists).

Much courted in France and Europe, Georges Mikautadze has always given his priority to Olympique Lyonnais. His attachment to the club and his great determination will be invaluable assets for the many challenges ahead.

The Georgian international, who is enjoying a few days' vacation after his remarkable Euro, will join his team-mates when they return from the pre-season training camp in Austria, starting on July 27.