Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|175 873 471
|Number of real voting rights
|164 358 058
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|176 390 309
For more information:
|
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices : CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code : FR0010428771
Reuters : EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg : EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services