08/07/2024 - 18:00

Olympique Lyonnais exercises purchase options for Duje Caleta-Car and Mama Baldé

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that it has exercised the purchase options for Duje ?aleta-Car and Mama Baldé.

- Duje Caleta-Car, on loan from Southampton last season, has signed a three-year contract until June 2027. The transfer is worth €3.59m, to which can be added a €2.1m bonus and an additional 15% interest on any future capital gains. The 27-year-old Croatian international defender brings a wealth of top-level experience, having played 360 professional matches in various European leagues, including 24 in Ligue 1 last season with OL.



- Mama Baldé, a Guinea-Bissau striker on loan from Troyes in 23/24, has signed a two-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, running until June 2026. The transfer is worth €6m, to which can be added a €0.5m bonus and a 10% interest on any future capital gains. A powerful, versatile 28-year-old who can play on all fronts, Mama Baldé contributed to the team's turnaround in the second half of the season, demonstrating an exemplary state of mind.