Lyon, July 5, 2024 – 8.30 am.

Olympique Lyonnais announces the acquisition of Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius from Real Betis, securing his services until 2029. The transfer fee amounts to €8 million, with an additional 20% sell-on clause.

Aged 24, Abner Vinicius began his career in Brazil with Ponte Preta before moving to Athletico Paranaense in 2019. A highly promising left-back, he swiftly established himself at the Curitiba-based club, featuring in nearly 150 matches. He clinched the Copa Sudamericana title and earned a call-up to the Brazilian U23 team, winning a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Joining Real Betis in January 2023, Abner continued his progression in Spain. Over a season and a half, he appeared in 45 matches, including 29 last season, gaining experience in European competition.

Following Henrique's departure and ahead of the new season, Olympique Lyonnais aimed to bolster their left-back position promptly. The club is delighted to welcome Abner Vinicius, who, upon his official debut, will become the 27th Brazilian player in the club's history.