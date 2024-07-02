02/07/2024 - 18:00

Lyon, July 2, 2024 – 6.00 pm.

After Saïd Benrahma, Olympique Lyonnais is also pleased to announce the acquisition of Belgian international midfielder, Orel Mangala.

Orel Mangala arrived this winter from Nottingham Forest on loan and is now contracted with OL until June 30, 2028. The purchase price is £20 million (approximately €23.4 million), with Nottingham Forest retaining a 10% interest on any future transfer profit.

Since his arrival in January, Orel Mangala has distinguished himself through his dedication and outstanding performances, featuring in 12 matches during the second half of the season. The Belgian international, who has just competed in the Euro with his national team, also scored two crucial goals against Nice and Clermont, securing victories for the team on both occasions.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to see Orel continue to contribute to the club's success and remains confident that his talent and commitment will be invaluable assets for the club's future endeavors.