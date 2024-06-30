EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 30/06/2024 - EXERCISE OF PURCHAS OPTION FOR SAID BENRAHMA

30/06/2024 - 14:00

Lyon, June 30, 2024 – 2.00 pm.

Olympique Lyonnais announces that they have exercised the £12.3 million (€14.4 million) purchase option for Said Benrahma from West Ham United. The Algerian international, who joined on a £5.1 million (€6 million) paid loan during the winter transfer window, is now officially a Lyon player for the next 3 seasons.

OL is pleased to secure the services of Said Benrahma. The 28-year-old forward seamlessly integrated into the team, making 15 appearances and scoring 3 goals in just four months. Benrahma is now under contract with OL until June 30, 2027, with an option for an additional year.

West Ham retains a 10% sell-on clause on any future transfer profit.