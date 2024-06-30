Lyon, June 30, 2024 – 2.00 pm.
Olympique Lyonnais announces that they have exercised the £12.3 million (€14.4 million) purchase option for Said Benrahma from West Ham United. The Algerian international, who joined on a £5.1 million (€6 million) paid loan during the winter transfer window, is now officially a Lyon player for the next 3 seasons.
OL is pleased to secure the services of Said Benrahma. The 28-year-old forward seamlessly integrated into the team, making 15 appearances and scoring 3 goals in just four months. Benrahma is now under contract with OL until June 30, 2027, with an option for an additional year.
West Ham retains a 10% sell-on clause on any future transfer profit.
|Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services