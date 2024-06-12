EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 12/06/2024 - Completion of the sale of OL Vallée Arena

12/06/2024 - 18:00

Completion of the sale of OL Vallée Arena

Lyon, June 12, 2024

As announced to the market on June 6, the sale of OL Vallée Arena to Holnest and a group of investors (in a newly-created company called HOLARENA) was completed today.