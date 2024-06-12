Completion of the sale of OL Vallée Arena
Lyon, June 12, 2024
As announced to the market on June 6, the sale of OL Vallée Arena to Holnest and a group of investors (in a newly-created company called HOLARENA) was completed today.
|
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services