 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 12/06/2024 - Completion of the sale of OL Vallée Arena

  12/06/2024 - 18:00

Completion of the sale of OL Vallée Arena

Completion of the sale of OL Vallée Arena

Lyon, June 12, 2024

As announced to the market on June 6, the sale of OL Vallée Arena to Holnest and a group of investors (in a newly-created company called HOLARENA) was completed today.

 



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		  
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmlwlpuZZGbGnGxrlseabGKYam5km2OdaWLGmJOeZpnFmGtjyGyWaZTIZnFnl2pm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (144 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE)