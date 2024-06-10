EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE) company press release from 10/06/2024 - Transfer of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen

10/06/2024 - 18:00

transfer of Skelly Alvero

to Werder Bremen

Lyon, June 10, 2024.



Olympique Lyonnais announces the definitive transfer of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen, effective July 1.

Having joined OL in July 2023 from Sochaux, the 22-year-old midfielder joined Werder Bremen in January this year on a €250,000 loan deal.

The German club, who finished 9th in the Bundesliga, have decided to exercise their option to buy, set at a total of €4.750m, to which can be added a maximum of €1.5m in bonuses, as well as an additional incentive of 15-20% for Olympique Lyonnais depending on the capital gain realized in the event of a future transfer.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Skelly Alvero and wish him every success for the rest of his career in the Bundesliga.