03/12/2024 - 18:00

Experience “Bloom” on February 18, 2025, with “Rage” Coming March 18, 2025

PS5 Retail Preorders Now Available!

Paris, December 3, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, has just released an evocative new trailer for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, developed by DON'T NOD Montréal. The two-part game promises a deeply immersive journey, with Part One “Bloom” launching on February 18, 2025, followed by Part Two “Rage” on March 18, 2025.

Watch the Abyss trailer here: https://youtu.be/Y-oawd5buAw



This latest trailer sheds a new light on events and characters of the game and introduces darker themes like adversity and conflict. It invites players and fans to piece together fragmented memories and offers the closest look yet at the supernatural mysteries that the Abyss presents. What is the Abyss and how will it change the lives of Swann and friends?

A physical PS5 version available for pre-order

In partnership with Maximum Entertainment, a physical PlayStation 5 edition will be available in Summer 2025. Players can preorder it now from participating retailers HERE.

Discover the music of Milk & Bone

The track featured in the Abyss trailer is composed by Montréal duo Milk & Bone, who play a major role in the soundtrack of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Additionally, check out their brand-new single FORGONE, one of the licensed songs that will be part of the game's soundtrack, among others. FORGONE will be released on December 6 on all popular music platforms.

“We're so thrilled to be able to announce our collaboration with DON'T NOD for the original soundtrack of Lost Records. Scoring a narrative video game like this has always been a dream of ours, and we could not have ever hoped for a better partnership. As gamers and big fans of previous DON'T NOD games, it was such an honor to be able to infuse the game with our identity and to tap into our melancholic signature sound!”, Milk & Bone band.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative-driven adventure set over two timelines, following four high school girls who form lasting friendships over the summer, only to face a mysterious event that will change them forever. It releases on February 18 (“Bloom”) and March 18, 2025 (“Rage”) on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

To be among the first to get news on Bloom & Rage, follow the Lost Records social media accounts on X, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships. A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at www.maximument.com.