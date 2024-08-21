21/08/2024 - 18:00

Koira is also coming to PlayStation 5 upon release

Paris, August 21st, 2024 – DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, and studio Tolima are pleased to reveal today, from gamescom, a Gameplay Trailer for the upcoming adventure game, Koira, which officially releases on April 17th, 2025. The game will be released on PC and we are happy to confirm that it will come to PlayStation 5 at the same time.

A demo of the game has been launched on Steam in conjunction with the trailer. Koira is a wholesome adventure game that follows a forest spirit and her new puppy friend as they journey together to reach safety in the heart of an enchanted forest. Solve ancient puzzles, befriend woodland creatures, and try to find your way home while avoiding danger along the way, as hunters lurk in the shadows...

Watch the Gameplay Trailer here: https://youtu.be/9zmyXC5ILzs

This new trailer shows the gameplay of Koira: the interactions between spirit and puppy and other woodland creatures, puzzle solving, and using stealth to avoid the relentless hunters.

The demo is available on Steam here and takes players through different sections of the game to give a taste of what lies in store in Koira. Both publisher and developer eagerly await the feedback of demo players.

Koira is the second third-party game to be published by DON'T NOD and the first game coming out of Studio Tolima, a passionate team of developers in Belgium.

Keep up to date with all things Koira by following DON'T NOD on social media: X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Follow Studio Tolima on X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of Reverie TM, Jusant TM and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage TM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

About Studio Tolima

Studio Tolima is a Belgian independent developer, based in Brussels and founded in 2022. The studio specializes in the production of minimalistic, broadly accessible emotional experiences.

This game received support from the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) of the Government of Flanders.

Realised with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government.