DON'T NOD company press release from 28/06/2024 - DON'T NOD optimizes the release window for its next leading game for Lost Records: Bloom et Rage and DON'T NOD reports on its 2024 activity

28/06/2024 - 07:30

Paris, June 28, 2024 – DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, today announces a new release window of the highly anticipated narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, from the creative minds behind Life is Strange. Originally scheduled for release in late 2024, this new IP will now be available early 2025.

After an in-depth assessment of recent trends and developments in the industry, it has been decided to slightly postpone the release to ensure that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage has a successful launch. This new release window gives space to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO at DON'T NOD, says “We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange. Let's give both titles the space they need to be enjoyed by our players within the large community we have built. We firmly believe that the wait for Bloom & Rage will be worth it. We look forward to sharing this new adventure, which we hope will become another memorable chapter in the DON'T NOD universe.”

For DON'T NOD, 2024 was marked by the launch of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden the studio's Action-RPG narrative game, in partnership with Focus Entertainment Publishing, released on 13 February. With a Metascore of 78 and a Steam user score of 85%, the game should perform in the long term and enrich the back catalogue.



