20/02/2024 - 18:00

Paris, February 20, 2024 – DON'T NOD Entertainment, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games. announces its publication agenda for 2023 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy, and its development prospects.

Events Dates 2023 revenue Wednesday 27 March 2024 – after Euronext market closing 2023 consolidated results Wednesday 17 April 2024 – after Euronext market closing SFAF meeting Thursday 18 April 2024 – 08:30 am

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM , as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris